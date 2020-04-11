Although we are learning more about COVID-19 every day, very little is known about how the virus affects pregnant women and infants.
Current available data does not indicate that pregnant women are at increased risk of infection from COVID-19. We know that people with compromised immune systems, such as patients with cancer or diabetes, are at greater risk for COVID-19.
During pregnancy, a woman experiences changes in her body, and some of them might increase her risk of infections. We are aware that viruses similar to COVID-19, such as influenza (flu) and SARS-CoV, put pregnant women at a higher risk of developing severe respiratory illness. However, based on limited data, there is not evidence that pregnant individuals are more likely to have severe illness with COVID-19.
Prevention
Pregnant women should follow the same recommendations as the general public for avoiding exposure to the virus.
These measures include:
• Putting distance (at least six feet) between yourself and other people.
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Cleaning hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
• Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
• Staying home as much as possible.
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.
Pregnant women with children should be mindful of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that children not have playdates with children from other households, that they remain at least six feet from people from other households when playing outside and that they wear cloth face coverings in public settings when possible. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children younger than 2 years of age.
These unprecedented times can naturally cause a great deal of stress for each of us, but high levels of stress for a prolonged period of time can negatively impact an expecting mother’s health. Some simple ways to manage your stress include taking breaks from news of the pandemic; connect regularly with family through phone, text, email, or visual-type chats (FaceTime, Skype, etc.); eat healthy, well-balanced meals; exercise and get plenty of rest.
Delivery and postpartum care
While there are many concerns surrounding COVID-19, remember that a hospital is the safest place to give birth.
During the pandemic, it is important for expecting mothers to talk with their OB/GYN about their labor and delivery plans. There might be changes to the number of visitors allowed and how long you will stay in the hospital.
The CDC currently recommends that babies not be allowed to room in with a new mother either diagnosed or suspected of COVID-19. The guidelines recommend that the infant should be placed in isolation and treated as a presumed positive COVID-19 case. The separation helps to prevent you from infecting your baby.
Talk with your care team if you have any questions or concerns about your hospital experience.
COVID-19 and breastfeeding
Breast milk is the best source of nutrition for most infants. There is currently no evidence of the coronavirus being found in a mother’s breast milk; however, data is limited. Whether and how to start or continue breastfeeding should be determined by the mother in coordination with her family and health care providers.
A mother with confirmed COVID-19 or who is a symptomatic person under investigation (PUI) should take all possible precautions to avoid spreading the virus to her infant, including washing her hands before touching the infant and wearing a face mask, if possible, while feeding at the breast. If expressing breast milk with a manual or electric breast pump, the mother should wash her hands before touching any pump or bottle parts and follow recommendations for proper pump cleaning after each use. If possible, consider having someone who is well feed the expressed breast milk to the infant.
If you think you have been exposed to the coronavirus and develop a fever or cough, it is important to call your OB/GYN. If you have any of these emergency warning signs, call 911 or go the hospital immediately:
• Shortness of breath.
• Ongoing pain or pressure in the chest.
• Sudden confusion.
• Being unable to respond to others.
• Blue lips or face.
If you go to the hospital, call ahead and let the medical team know you are coming so they can prepare.
Pregnant women who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 should follow the advice of the CDC and their OB/GYN. Most people have mild symptoms and can recover at home.
The CDC currently recommends:
• Staying at home except to get medical care and avoiding public transportation.
• Calling your doctor before going to his or her office. Seek immediate care if you think it’s an emergency.
• Separate yourself from other people in the home.
• Wear a cloth face covering if you are around other people, even at home.
As always, talk to your doctor if you have questions or concerns about COVID-19.
The CDC has a dedicated website where you can find the most accurate, updated information related to COVID-19 and pregnancy/breastfeeding. Visit coronavirus.gov.
