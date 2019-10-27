Two of the most common cardiovascular findings affecting children today are heart murmurs and high blood pressure.
Heart murmurs
Many children have a murmur, but the term “heart murmur” does not mean a disease or pathology. The word refers to a sound heard with a stethoscope. Most murmurs are innocent and are a result of the sound of blood flowing through the heart, but some can be related to serious heart problems.
There are several different types of murmurs. The most common type — often referred to as a “functional” or “innocent” murmur — is actually a normal extra sound. On the other hand, “pathologic” heart murmurs are related to problems, like a defective heart valve or a hole between the heart chambers.
If a child’s pediatrician or primary care physician detects a murmur, they might refer your child to a pediatric cardiologist. From there, the specialist examines the child to determine if more testing is needed. Additional testing might include an echocardiogram, an ultrasound used to visualize the walls, chambers and valves of the heart. Some pediatric heart conditions are mild and can even fix themselves; others are very serious, needing medicine, surgery and sometimes heart transplantation.
Keep in mind that murmurs are often found incidentally — during a routine examination or a sports physical. As a parent, try not to panic. It is OK to be concerned, but this is where further testing is beneficial.
High blood pressure and obesity
Blood pressure is a measure of how easy or difficult it is for the heart to pump blood throughout the body. High blood pressure means the resistance, from whatever cause, is higher than it should be.
We often associate high blood pressure with adults, but the condition is becoming far too common in children, in part due to the prevalence of obesity among this age group.
Recent data shows that nearly 1 in 5 children ages 6 to 19 has obesity.
Blood pressure is affected by age, gender and height, so your child’s doctor can determine a healthy blood pressure range for your child based on these factors.
The American Heart Association recommends that all children have yearly blood pressure measurements beginning at age 3. Early detection, and if necessary, intervention, is key to reducing and even preventing the negative effects of high blood pressure.
Also known as “the silent killer,” high blood pressure presents few, if any, symptoms, meaning the condition often goes undetected and untreated until there are serious complications, like terrible damage to the heart, brain and kidneys.
Data shows that higher blood pressure in childhood correlates with higher blood pressure in adulthood. In fact, the National Institutes of Health released a study which showed that adolescents with elevated blood pressure progressed to hypertension at a rate of 7% per year.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that by age 7, more than 50% of hypertension is due to, or worsened by, obesity; this number rises to 85% to 95% by the teenage years.
Obesity has both immediate and long-term effects on children. In addition to long-term risks of stroke, heart attack and kidney failure, immediate effects include a greater likelihood of prediabetes as well as bone and joint problems, sleep apnea and social and psychological problems.
The best thing we can do is establish a heart-healthy lifestyle as early as possible: the eating and exercise habits developed by age 6 are likely to be that person’s lifestyle in adulthood.
There are three main components to a heart-healthy lifestyle: diet, exercise, and, if needed, medicine.
Maintaining a diet that provides an appropriate amount of calories and is rich in whole grains, vegetables and that lacks processing is important. It is important to teach children that certain foods may taste really good, but they are not something you should have every single day. Try to make good choices at every meal.
Exercise also is vital to establishing healthy habits in your child. Children should engage in two to three hours of play each day, and even if they are not getting all of this exercise at school, families could help make it a priority. And, here is some good news: exercise doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be simple, vigorous activities filled with fun that families can enjoy together.
Lastly, if your child’s doctor prescribes medicine, it is important to take it as prescribed.
Remember: a heart-healthy lifestyle won’t work unless it’s applied to the entire family.
