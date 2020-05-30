Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR NEAR BURGAW AFFECTING PENDER COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY SC BLACK AT KINGSTREE AFFECTING WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.10 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 17.8 FEET BY WEDNESDAY EVENING THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 18.0 FEET...EXTENSIVE FLOODING WILL OCCUR. &&