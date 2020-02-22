Atrial fibrillation is a heart condition in which the upper chamber of the heart beats irregularly.
This can cause blood to pool and form clots in an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage. If a blood clot does form, it can travel through an artery to the brain and cause a stroke.
People with untreated atrial fibrillation may be at greater risk for stroke than people with normal heart rhythms. In atrial fibrillation, the left atrial appendage, a small pouch located on the top of the heart, is believed to be the source of a majority of stroke-causing blood clots.
Anyone can have a stroke no matter what age, race or gender. The chances of stroke increase with the following risk factors:
• Atrial fibrillation.
• Coronary artery disease.
• Diabetes.
• High blood pressure.
• High cholesterol.
Stroke is the most common and perhaps the most feared complication of atrial fibrillation.
How can you reduce your risk of stroke?
Medications such as anticoagulants, also known as blood thinners, can reduce the risk of blood clots that could lead to stroke. Warfarin is an example of a blood-thinning medication that keeps the blood from sticking together and forming clots. Several newer drugs such as Dabigatran, Apixiban and Rivaroxaban help to reduce the risk of stroke in some group of patients with atrial fibrillation.
Anticoagulants work well for many patients; however, there are reasons why some patients do not take blood thinners. While they prevent blood clots, anticoagulants can also increase the risk of bleeding problems. When a bleeding event occurs, like a cut taking longer than normal to stop bleeding, it is usually easily treated. But in some cases, bleeding can be quite serious and require hospitalization.
WATCHMAN
Patients who have atrial fibrillation without significant heart valve disease, and who are on anticoagulants medications, might be a candidate for a device available at the McLeod Heart and Vascular Institute called the WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device. The WATCHMAN is implanted at the opening of the left atrial appendage to prevent blood clots from entering the blood stream and potentially causing a stroke. The device is a one-time implant that does not need to be replaced.
By closing off the left atrial appendage, the source of more than 90 percent of stroke-causing blood clots, the risk of stroke might be reduced, and over time patients may be weaned off their blood thinning medications.
To perform the WATCHMAN procedure, the implant is guided via a catheter inserted through a vein in the upper leg. Once the implant is in position in the left atrial appendage, it is opened — similar to the opening up of an umbrella. The implant remains permanently in the heart.
After the procedure, patients are monitored overnight in the hospital during their recovery and discharged home the next day. After a few months, patients might be able to stop taking their blood thinning medications entirely.
Are you a candidate?
The WATCHMAN is for patients with atrial fibrillation who need or take anticoagulant or blood thinning medications to reduce their risk of stroke, but their physician is recommending this device as an alternative to long-term use of these drugs because of bleeding risks or other concerns.
To find out if you are a candidate for the WATCHMAN device, please call McLeod Cardiology Associates at 843-667-1891.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.