Broken heart syndrome, also known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy, was first described by Japanese doctors in 1991. These Japanese physicians named this condition takotsubo cardiomyopathy. In Japanese, “tako-tsubo” means “octopus pot,” which is the device used by Japanese fishermen to catch octopus.
The left ventricle of the heart of a patient diagnosed with this condition resembles the octopus pot round shape. It is a condition thought to be caused by intense emotional stress, resulting in rapid and severe heart muscle weakness and a temporary enlargement in part of the heart (cardiomyopathy).
The majority of people with broken heart syndrome experienced a very stressful or traumatic episode in their life. Emotional stressors are not the only triggers for this disorder. Physical stressors such as surgery, seizure and car accidents can also prompt broken heart syndrome.
The stress response caused by perceived threats is the so-called "fight-or-flight" response. This in turn leads to high blood pressure, increased heart rate, sweating and a feeling of anxiety, as well as increased alertness. It is believed that in susceptible individuals, the heart can become overwhelmed by the surge of adrenaline produced in response to the stressors. This is suspected of contributing to the abnormal findings in broken heart syndrome.
The exact cause of broken heart syndrome is not known.
Symptoms of broken heart syndrome are identical to those that heart attack victims experience. These symptoms include chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea and sweating. The symptoms typically appear within minutes or hours after the person has been exposed to the physical or emotional stress.
Although the symptoms of broken heart syndrome are very similar to those of a heart attack, there are some important and distinct differences. One of the main differences between heart attack and broken heart syndrome is that broken heart syndrome is usually completely reversible. Most people who experience broken heart syndrome have normal coronary arteries without the severe blockages or clots seen in the arteries of heart attack victims. In general, because the heart muscle is not permanently damaged with this syndrome, the long-term prognosis for patients appears to be excellent. It is rare for an individual to experience a recurrence once they have recovered.
This condition is seen almost exclusively in post-menopausal women, although the reason for this is unclear. Originally felt to be rare, more and more cases of broken heart syndrome are appearing, and it seems to be more common than once thought. It is not unusual for me to diagnose a new case every other month here in our region.
If you or a loved one experiences chest pain, shortness of breath or other symptoms of heart attack, call 911 and go immediately to your nearest emergency department. The Chest Pain Center at the McLeod Emergency Department is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced health care professionals trained in recognizing and treating a heart attack.
Once you arrive at the hospital, an electrocardiogram (EKG) will be performed to evaluate any heart abnormalities and an echocardiogram (ultrasound of the heart) also might be performed to take a closer look at the left ventricle. However, the diagnosis can only be definitively made with a heart catheterization, which will show the typical findings of the octopus pot shaped heart with normal coronary arteries.
The standard treatment for broken heart syndrome is the same as for a heart attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.