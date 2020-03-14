There is a huge need for organ donors in South Carolina. But unless you or someone you know has needed an organ transplant, the idea of becoming a donor or receiving a donation may not be on your radar.
MUSC Health, including the newly purchased community hospitals in Florence and Marion, wants to change that. Here are questions and answers about the donation process.
What is organ transplantation?
When patients’ organs have irreversible damage and cannot be supported by any type of medical treatment, then we would consider organ transplant as an alternative therapy.
There are about 113,000 Americans waiting for organ transplants. Another person is added to the list every 10 minutes.
The most common organ transplanted is the kidney. In some cases, patients have had diabetes for a long time — we’re talking 20 years or more — and there has been scarring of the kidney. The kidney stops clearing poisons. So the patient either goes on dialysis or the alternative is a kidney transplant.
Other organs that can be transplanted include the heart, lungs, pancreas, liver and intestines.
Where can you get an organ transplant in South Carolina?
MUSC Health is the only place in the state offering organ transplants. We do all of them in Charleston. The transplant is an extremely complicated surgical procedure that requires highly specialized surgeons and a multidisciplinary team, with everybody ranging from specialized anesthesia, ICU care, pharmacy and dietary, as well as additional medical physicians (such as a transplant cardiologist), depending on the organ involved in the transplant.
We want to make it easy for patients to get evaluated to see if they need an organ transplant, and a lot of the tests can be done locally, whether that’s in Florence or Marion or another regional MUSC Health site. Improving access to care is a major initiative for us.
Right after the transplant, patients need to return to MUSC Health in Charleston for follow-up care. But once they’re stabilized, getting care closer to home is one of the great advantages of having our MUSC Health hospitals around the state such as the Florence and Marion medical centers.
What’s the process for getting an organ for transplant?
There are two ways you can get an organ transplant. For kidneys and livers, a live, healthy person can donate a kidney or donate the portion of the liver. That’s accepted and done across the world and referred to as a “living donation.”
The other source of organs is deceased donors. These are patients who have died from a wide variety of causes. Giving their families the opportunity to donate their loved one’s organs is a federal mandate. Most families feel it’s a very fulfilling option, that something useful has come out of a very bad situation.
The organ procurement agency in South Carolina is called WASH — We Are Sharing Hope. They’re not part of MUSC. They’re an independent organization. They council families on organ donation and work with them throughout the entire process. If the family agrees, all donated organs go to a national agency which is called UNOS — the United Network for Organ Sharing. UNOS then allocates each of these organs to someone on the transplant waiting list based on an organ specific methodology. This methodology is publicly available for everyone’s review.
How rewarding is this work?
This is what keeps me going. It’s an extremely gratifying field with a high success rate. Greater than 95% of patients are still alive one year after transplantation. There are slightly different outcomes for each type of organ transplanted, but all of them have very high success rates. It is amazing to me that nine times out of 10, you can save a person who’s on a death bed through transplantation. It’s a very rewarding area in which to practice medicine.
What surprises people about this field?
Most people are surprised by the high volume and the high quality of our programs at MUSC Health. We want to make sure we provide the best care to the citizens of South Carolina so they don’t have to travel outside the state.
All transplant programs report their individual program statistics, which include transplant rates, transplant outcomes, waitlist mortality, etc., on the Scientific Registry for Transplant Recipients (SRTR) website. If you review this data, each of our transplant programs compares very favorably to our other transplant programs in the region.
