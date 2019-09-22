A concussion is a traumatic brain injury that jars or shakes the brain inside the skull.
The brain, made of soft tissue, is cushioned by spinal fluid and is enclosed in the hard, protective bone of the skull. When a head injury occurs, the brain moves around inside the skull and hits against it.
Although concussions usually are caused by a blow to the head, they can also occur when the head and upper body are violently shaken.
Providing exceptional care to athletes is what the team of McLeod Sports Medicine physicians, physical therapists and certified athletic trainers strive to accomplish every day. Whether athletes are being treated during a game, at practice or in the Sports Medicine clinic, they can rest assured that the McLeod staff caring for them has the most advanced training and expertise in the region.
To provide excellent care to athletes, the first plan of action is to prevent injuries. The proper assessment, care and treatment of athletes with a concussion is imperative to obtaining positive results.
With appropriate treatment, most athletes with concussions will recover well and without any lasting side effects. However, it is important to take the proper steps if a concussion is suspected because of the seriousness of the injury to the brain.
Concussions are associated with memory disturbances, behavioral and personality changes, Parkinson's disease and speech and walking abnormalities. The effects of concussions usually subside within seven to 14 days, yet some symptoms can last for months. There is no set timeline for recovery, as every athlete and injury is different. Most athletes will fully recover, but their brain has to be given time to heal and be protected from further injury.
Signs of a concussion:
- Confusion.
- Appears to be dazed or stunned.
- Forgetful.
- Unsure.
- Answers questions slowly.
- Loss of consciousness (even temporarily).
- Shows behavior or personality changes.
- Moves clumsily.
- Forgets events prior to hit and/or after hit.
Symptoms of a concussion
- Headache.
- Nausea.
- Balance problems or dizziness.
- Double or fuzzy vision.
- Sensitivity to light or noise.
- Feelings of sluggishness and/or "foggy."
- Change in sleep pattern.
- Concentration or memory problems.
ImPACT
To prevent athletes in the region from continuing to play after suffering a possible concussion, the McLeod Sports Medicine physicians and staff have obtained specialized training in ImPACT Concussion Management thanks to support from the McLeod Foundation.
ImPACT (Immediate Post-Concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing), a neurocognitive assessment tool developed at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is the first, most widely used and most scientifically validated computerized concussion evaluation system.
This 20-minute test has become a standard tool used in comprehensive clinical management of concussions for athletes of all ages. ImPACT is utilized at every
level of competition from middle schools to the Olympic levels.
The ImPACT testing provides a baseline or normal record of an athlete's cognitive function, attention, memory, reaction time and visual processing speed prior to a concussion. In the event of a concussion, the athlete is retested, and the results are compared to the original readings. Injured athletes do not return to play until they meet their baseline test score. This process reduces the potential for further injury and long-term damage.
If a concussion goes untreated, it can lead to brain swelling and post-concussion syndrome. Post-concussion syndrome can cause concussion symptoms to last for weeks or months after the incident. These symptoms can include:
- Persistent headache.
- Dizziness.
- Mood changes.
- Memory lapse.
- Changes in vision or sense of smell.
- Depression.
- Irritability.
Dr. Pat Denton is an orthopedic surgeon with McLeod Orthopaedics. He is a knee, shoulder, and sports medicine specialist. McLeod Orthopaedics is in McLeod Medical Park Five at 1005 East Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506.
