Sudden cardiac arrest and a heart attack are not the same thing, but they are related in a very important way.
The definition of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is the sudden stopping of cardiac electrical and hence pumping activity. The vast majority of SCA is secondary to some other health issue.
Approximately 90% are attributed to coronary artery disease (ie. heart attack), and a structural heart issue. The remaining 10% are attributed to a primary problem with heart electrical function, which can be difficult to diagnose or prevent. Most tend to occur without warning signs.
Structural heart disease and coronary artery disease/heart attack account for the vast majority of cases causing SCA. An electrical heart problem is basically an electrical instability of the heart, causing it to quiver and stop pumping, leading to loss of consciousness and death. Many factors increase your risk for having coronary artery disease, which can eventually lead to SCA.
A worrisome sign that can sometimes predict SCA is passing out, also known as syncope or fainting (granted that not all “fainting spells” are due to heart disease, but it should be considered so until proven otherwise).
Syncope is a very concerning symptom in patients with known heart disease, poor heart muscles or a structurally abnormal heart. This can predict SCA and therefore is the rationale for implanting defibrillators in certain patients to prevent SCA.
On the other hand, younger patients are less susceptible to coronary artery disease and heart attacks, and unfortunately their first presentation can be SCA and death. However, at times, if suspicion is very high, SCA can sometimes be prevented.
Earlier in my career, I treated a 12-year-old who had two siblings who sadly died suddenly at age seven and age 10. We suspected “Brugada Syndrome,” a defect in one of the heart genes that leads to electrical instability, SCA and death.
We then performed an EP (electrophysiology study) that proved he was very susceptible to this instability and therefore we implanted a defibrillator to prevent SCA and death. It’s always important to consider family history, especially in young patients with syncope or SCA, because this might require some sort of genetic screening that can identify family members who are at high risk for SCA.
We are able to test for coronary artery disease, both noninvasively via a stress test and most definitively via cardiac catheterization. A sign of coronary artery disease would be exertional chest pain, chest discomfort, tightness, heaviness or extreme shortness of breath. All of these signs can lead to an acute coronary event and/or heart muscle damage and subsequently SCA.
Sudden cardiac arrests might occur at the time of the heart attack or later. If you have any chest
symptoms, especially exertional ones, it’s important to see your doctor right away.
To put it simply, you cannot prevent all SCA, but you can prevent most of it by preventing coronary artery disease by leading a healthy lifestyle, exercising, eating a healthy diet and maintaining a healthy weight.
The Heart Rhythm Society reports that more than 350,000 deaths occur each year as a result of SCA, claiming one life every two minutes. It also reports that SCA takes more lives each year than breast cancer, lung cancer or AIDS.
To learn your risk for SCA, visit SCArisk.org to take a free assessment.
