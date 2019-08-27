FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. William C. Jackson, a vascular surgeon, has joined the staff at the McLeod Heart and Vascular Institute.
Jackson joins Dr. Carmen Piccolo, Dr. Eva Rzucidlo and Dr. Gabor Winkler. His specialties include advanced minimally invasive endovascular surgery, aortic aneurysm repair and treatment of peripheral artery disease and venous disease.
Raised in Columbia, Jackson comes to McLeod after completing a vascular surgery integrated residency program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. At the University of Alabama, the complexity of the cases, the overall high surgical case volume and the nationally known faculty led Jackson in having extensive training in using percutaneous methods and advanced techniques for the treatment of vascular disease.
Jackson received his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia.
He is accepting new patients by referral and by appointment by calling 843-777-7043.