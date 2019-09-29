At the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, our goal is to provide personalized cancer care.
We do not look simply at the patient. We also study the tumors to see if they have certain receptors on them so that we can fine-tune, customize and personalize the treatment for each person. One treatment does not fit all – we individualize it to each and every person.
Dedicated to the early detection and treatment of breast cancer, McLeod is the only Breast Health Center in the area accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. McLeod received this prestigious acknowledgement of the quality of care it offers to breast cancer patients in 2010 – the first breast program in the region to achieve this designation.
Annually, breast cancer is the most commonly treated cancer at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Because a tremendous volume of breast cancer patients are cared for at McLeod, the hospital, staff, and physicians have put considerable effort into ensuring state-of-the-art care for women with breast cancer and that the NAPBC standards are met or exceeded.
Examples of how McLeod meets or exceeds the NAPBC standards:
>> Each week at McLeod, the cases of breast cancer patients are presented at the McLeod Breast Conference, which includes at least one attending physician from each of the following departments: medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgery, radiology and pathology. This ensures that each patient’s case is considered from all aspects and in its entirety.
>> Every new breast cancer patient treated at McLeod is reviewed by the breast conference.
>> Sentinel lymph node biopsy is performed on women with early stage breast cancer.
>> Women are considered for and offered entrance into clinical trials and research protocols.
>> College of American Pathologists (CAP) guidelines are followed in the treatment of all breast cancer cases.
>> Community breast cancer education, prevention, and screening programs are offered in the region.
3D mammography
In 2018, McLeod installed the most accurate mammogram available: 3D Mammography, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, McLeod Health Dillon and on the McLeod Mobile Mammography Unit. McLeod Health is the only hospital system in the area to offer women access to 3D mammography. This technology also will soon be installed at McLeod Health Cheraw, McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Health Seacoast.
The Genius 3D Mammography exam revolutionizes how breast cancer is detected by providing a better option for women of all breast densities compared to 2D alone. The technology produces a three-dimensional view that allows doctors to examine breast tissue layer by layer, unlike the flat images used in conventional mammograms.
Studies show that the Genius 3D Mammography exam has greater accuracy than 2D mammography for women across a variety of ages and breast densities. It is also the only mammogram that is FDA-approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone. This is good news for patients, as nearly 50 percent of women between the ages of 40 and 74 have dense breasts.
The 3D mammography also allows for earlier detection, finding 20 percent to 65 percent more invasive cancers than conventional mammography. In addition, 3D mammography provides greater peace of mind, reducing call-back exams by up to 40 percent.
Advancements in early detection with the latest technology and a dedication to ensuring we are meeting and/or exceeding the national standards in breast cancer treatment demonstrates McLeod Health’s commitment to improving survival and access to care.
Dr. Ravneet Bajwa cares for patients with Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, Dr. Michael Pavy, Dr. Sreenivas Rao, Dr. Jamie Smith, and Dr. Karim Tazi at McLeod Oncology and Hematology Associates, a division of McLeod Regional Medical Center. A board-certified oncologist, Bajwa joined McLeod in November 2017 following the completion of her fellowship in hematology and oncology at the University of Florida Department of Medicine in Gainesville, Florida. She received her medical degree in 2010 from Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore of Manipal University in India, and completed her internal medicine residency in 2014 at the University of Florida Department of Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.