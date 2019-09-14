Chest pain is the No. 1 symptom of a heart attack. It can come and go quickly, or it can present as a dull but persistent sensation.
Either way, chest pain should always be evaluated by a medical professional. Chest pain can be a sign of heart disease or a symptom of a heart attack.
With a heart attack, time is of the essence. If adequate blood flow isn’t restored quickly by opening the blocked heart artery, permanent damage to the heart might occur. For this reason, it is important that chest pain always be taken seriously.
Most of the damage from a heart attack is done in the first several hours. Therefore, the earlier you get to the hospital, the better chance you will have of surviving your heart attack with less muscle damage.
People who believe that they might be experiencing any of the signs of a heart attack – pain in the chest, shortness of breath and a recurrent discomfort that feels like indigestion – should not ignore the pain. Call 911, and if you are able, take an aspirin. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff will begin treatment when they arrive at your location and continue on the way to the hospital.
Patients who arrive at the Emergency Department with chest pain, or symptoms that could be characteristic of a heart attack, are rapidly evaluated by the medical professionals of the accredited McLeod Chest Pain Center. This evaluation is designed to quickly recognize those suffering a heart attack and provide optimal care.
The key to a successful outcome following a heart attack is early detection and treatment. If you have symptoms of concern, the earlier you get to the hospital, the better your chance of success.
The bottom line is “time is muscle.” The earlier the blocked artery causing the heart attack can be opened up, the less heart muscle damage one will suffer, and the better outcome the patient will have.
The American Heart Association lists the following common heart attack signs and symptoms that you should know:
- Pain in the chest, shoulders, neck, arms or jaw.
- Pressure or discomfort in the chest.
- Sweating.
- Nausea.
- Shortness of breath.
- Fainting.
Dr. Alan Blaker is an interventional cardiologist with McLeod Cardiology Associates and is accepting new patients. Self-referrals are welcome. Appointments with Dr. Blaker can be made by calling 843-667-1891.
