September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and there are some important things to know as we interact and engage with our friends, family and community members.
While there is no single circumstance that leads an individual to die of suicide, the risk factors include social isolation, overuse of alcohol and other substances, verbalizing feelings of incurable physical or emotional pain, unemployment, little to no support system and having an untreated mental health condition.
In addition, factors such as unmanaged post traumatic stress disorder, a history of trauma or abuse, a history of self-harm or even a history of suicide by a family member might be risk factors for suicide.
According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States in 2018. Suicide was also the 10th-leading cause of death in South Carolina in 2018, twice that of deaths by homicide. Adults age 45 to 54 are more likely to die by suicide, and men account for 78 percent of such deaths.
One of the best ways to help people who might be considering suicide is to ask them if they are experiencing thoughts of harming themselves in a way that might end their life.
Calmly and gently asking someone if they are having thoughts about suicide will not trigger them to have such thoughts or to attempt suicide. Instead, the compassion shown might provide the opportunity to seek additional help for what might seem like a hopeless and helpless circumstance.
Primary health care providers, behavioral health care providers and spiritual leaders are trained to discuss suicide prevention awareness with compassion and concern. Speaking with someone you trust for help and guidance is encouraged.
If you would like more information about suicide prevention, visit these websites:
- Zero Suicide at zerosuicide.com
- National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org
- Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org
To speak with a crisis counselor, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Liz Kershner, MSW, LISW-CP AP, is CareSouth Carolina’s director of Behavioral Health.
