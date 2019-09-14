FLORENCE, S.C. – The American College of Cardiology (ACC) recognized McLeod Regional Medical Center for demonstrating expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain.
McLeod recently was awarded reaccreditation for the McLeod Chest Pain Center based on a rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who might be experiencing a heart attack.
In addition to reaccreditation, McLeod received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2019. McLeod Regional Medical Center is one of only 225 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes the commitment and success of McLeod in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that McLeod has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
Hospitals that are chest pain accredited emphasize the importance of standardized diagnostic studies, effective evaluations and rapid treatment for all patients with chest pain and other heart attack symptoms. As a Platinum Performance Award recipient, McLeod also has demonstrated itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in heart attack patients. Hospitals receiving chest pain center accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves adopting best practices in the care of patients experiencing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organized a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to better patient education and improved patient outcomes. To receive the Chest Pain- MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, McLeod has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain-MI Registry for eight consecutive quarters and has performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures.
Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.