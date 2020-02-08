Recently, the International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness with Medical and Invasive Approaches (ISCHEMIA) Trial results were published in medical literature.
The results have been reviewed on the internet with headlines suggesting that “stents and bypass surgery may not be necessary.”
The results also suggest patients do just as well with only medication for coronary artery disease (CAD), a process where cholesterol builds up in the arteries of the heart, reducing blood flow. The results were seen as “earth shattering” or a “game changer” in the treatment of CAD.
The ISCHEMIA Trial set out to answer this question: If stable patients had noticeably abnormal stress tests, would medications alone be just as good as undergoing cardiac catheterization followed in some cases by stents or bypass surgery?
The ISCHEMIA Trial only involved patients considered to have stable ischemic heart disease. Stable refers to patients that have blocked heart arteries with infrequent and mild chest pain. All patients in the trial had abnormal stress tests showing moderate to severe ischemia (low blood flow).
All patients had evidence of greater than 70% blockage in at least one major coronary artery. Half of the patients received cardiac catheterization, which allows cardiologists to take a detailed picture of your heart’s arteries to see how blocked they are. The other half of the patients received a cardiac CT scan or Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography (CCTA) to determine the percent of blockage.
Patients who had a CCTA, were treated with heart medications only. These medications can include beta blockers (to allow your heart not to get overworked), statin medications (to lower cholesterol) and aspirin (to thin your blood).
The patients having cardiac catheterization were treated with heart medications but also had stent placement or bypass surgery, if appropriate for their level of blockage. The trial findings compared the rate of cardiac death, nonfatal MI (myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack), sudden cardiac death, hospitalization for chest pain or heart failure.
The ISCHEMIA Trial results showed patients with stable symptoms, moderately to severely abnormal stress test results and severe blockage of greater than 70% in at least one major coronary artery had similar rates of unfavorable cardiac events. So whether they were treated with medicine only or cardiac catheterization followed by stents or bypass surgery results were similar.
Most patients getting cardiac catheterization have had a recent change in symptoms. This includes a new onset of exertional chest pain (angina), worsening or frequent chest pain or worsening shortness of breath. A large percentage of these patients are admitted to the hospital. These types of patients also would not have been allowed to participate in the ISCHEMIA Trial.
Many medical studies support the idea that patients admitted to the hospital with evidence of MI (myocardial infarction or heart attack) do better if they have a cardiac catheterization. Some need stents or bypass surgery compared to those treated with medications only. This point was not debated in the ISCHEMIA Trial.
Let’s not forget coronary artery disease is the leading cause of death, and about 350,000 people experience cardiac arrest or sudden death annually in the United States. Of these, 90% of sudden death victims do not survive due to a severely blocked heart artery.
About 750, 000 people suffer a heart attack every year in the United States. The vast majority of patients who experience sudden death or heart attack either have no symptoms or unrecognized symptoms in the days and months leading up to these events. In other words, they were almost all “stable” prior to these dramatic events.
In my opinion, there is a totally unpredictable time line between stable and unstable symptoms with CAD. The difference between “stable” and having a possibly fatal cardiac event usually depends on plaque rupture. This is a totally random event without clearly understood causes.
Plaque rupture happens when plaque becomes unstable and a blood clot forms at the location of blockage in the artery. Plaque rupture causes a totally closed artery providing no blood flow to that part of the heart.
When a heart artery closes, the area of heart muscle no longer receiving blood starts to die. If you are lucky, you make it to the hospital in time and a cardiologist can open the artery with a balloon followed by stent placement and the heart attack is made better.
Some people have cardiac arrest as a result of artery closure and don’t make it to the cardiac catheterization lab in time to be saved.
To many patients with known severe blockage, waiting for possible sudden death or heart attack and only being treated with medications seems dangerous compared to fixing the problem with stents or bypass surgery. As an interventional cardiologist for more than 20 years, I have treated a lot of patients with stents. These stents are always placed for a severe blockage.
Stents are used in patients with MI, worsening chest pain, new onset chest pain and some patients having no chest pain at all but only worsening shortness of breath. These patients are not the same as the “stable” patients represented in the trial.
There have been great advances in cardiac medications over the past three decades. Beta blockers, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers, Entresto and statins decrease death rates and hospitalization in patients with CAD and heart failure.
Contrary to what the ISCHEMIA Trial advocates would want the public to believe, coronary stents and bypass surgery also save lives. I encourage patients to ask questions and trust your doctors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.