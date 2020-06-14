No matter what anyone thinks or says, an emergency is still an emergency, regardless of a coronavirus pandemic.
This is so important for people to know. In other words, if you have a health emergency, it’s important to get care right away.
It doesn’t matter if there is a pandemic going on or not! The risk of you picking up or contracting the coronavirus is much smaller than the risk of dying from an untreated medical emergency.
Two of the biggest examples of medical emergencies might be heart attack or stroke. There are so many other medical emergencies, too, for which it would not be good to delay medical treatment.
People shouldn’t fear coming to the emergency department. We have plenty of PPE (personal protective equipment) in the emergency department, and we use it to keep patients, staffers and visitors safe. There are signs encouraging social distancing, and we’ve marked off what the correct social distance is in our waiting room and other areas.
We also have the resources to test for coronavirus.
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s emergency department has low wait times for patients, so less time is spent in the waiting room.
I hear some people express concern about COVID-19 positive patients in our hospital. What many people don’t know is patients with coronavirus, or even suspected of having coronavirus, are isolated in a safe, separate part of the hospital. They are not in the emergency department.
People shouldn’t fear coming to the emergency department. We have all of the precautions in place. You are at much greater risk of having an untreated medical problem turn into an emergency at home than picking up the coronavirus here.
No matter what, before or during this pandemic, the emergency is the same. If you have an emergency, it’s important to come to the emergency department, and you shouldn’t let COVID-19 stop you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.