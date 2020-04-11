Alcoholism is a disease that occurs in approximately 10% to 20% of Americans. I refer to addiction as a disease too much. While this is not the formal definition of alcoholism, I believe it expresses the problem more simply.
We know that most people can recreate with small amounts of alcohol and the consumption will not accelerate out of control. With the disease of alcoholism, the brain enjoys the feeling too much and wants more and more, despite the consequences.
Non-alcoholic’s brains are different. They sense that a small amount is adequate and stop. They might feel this need to stop after one or two drinks. An alcoholic will not be able to stop after a small amount. Leaving half a drink on the table does not compute!
A different concept that many people have is the idea that this is a disease. A disease is something that we have some understanding about. Take pneumonia, for example. We know how it frequently starts. We know how to identify the various causes of pneumonia and how to treat it, and we know how it ends up.
The disease of alcoholism is similar. We know who is susceptible. It is a progression. We know what parts of the body are harmed and that it can lead to death. We know that 80% of Americans will never develop the disease thanks to their genetic makeup, leaving 10% to 20% vulnerable.
Alcohol as we all know can cause damage to the liver, cirrhosis and scarring. Once scarring occurs, there is no reversing it. Alcohol also doubles the risk of stroke, increases the risk of violent behavior and increases the risk of pneumonia. This includes higher risk of broken bones due to falls and reduced hormone levels. It can also cause anemia, greatly weakening the heart muscle and an increase in seizures, and the list goes on and on!
If you believe that you are drinking too much, there is help. Your health care provider can help you. Some people simply quit, some quit with the help of church or other spiritual entities. Many obtain sobriety through Alcohol Anonymous programs. Some get help through private counseling through local drug and alcohol services.
Unfortunately, many people are too sick to simply stop at home and require hospitalization at a detoxification center for specialized care. It can be a difficult road, but people can stop with help if “they have had enough.”
