FLORENCE, S.C. – Fire damaged an apartment at 500 Woodland Drive on Friday.
The fire was caused by “unattended cooking,” according to the Florence Fire Department.
Firefighters were sent to Unit 37 at 500 Woodland Drive at 4:37 p.m. and found smoke coming from the front. They had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
There were no injuries.
The fire department sent three engine companies and a ladder company. Florence police also went to the fire.
