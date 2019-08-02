FLORENCE, S.C. – Students all over the Pee Dee are getting ready for the school year to begin. It is an exciting time for children. Purchasing new clothes, school supplies and backpacks are part of the experience.
While it is a time children relish, it can be a trying time for parents who find it difficult to come up with the extra funds to make basic school supply purchases.
The Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart today, during tax-free weekend, to offer a helping hand.
The organization is conducting its annual “Stuff the Bus” event. It is asking the community to fill the “bus” with school supplies. Salvation Army volunteers will be collecting donations of school supplies at the Florence Walmart Supercenter on Beltline in Florence, and Walmart stores in Cheraw, Hartsville and Lake City, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Major Susan Rodgers of the Salvation Army said bins will be placed just inside the front doors of these Walmart stores until 5 p.m. on Saturday or as long as she has enough volunteers to stay with the bins.
“I have a church group, cheerleaders, mother/daughter team and individuals lined up to help,” she said.
She said the volunteers will have flyers available to hand out with suggestions of suggested supplies and backpacks.
Some of the supplies include No. 2 pencils, glue sticks, notebooks, washable markers, crayons, colored pencils, hand sanitizer, three-ring binders, folders, highlighters, rulers, pencil boxes and loose leaf notebook paper.
“Walmart has been generous enough to allow us to go inside and set up collection bins at the front door,” Rodgers said.
The supplies will be available at designated schools.
“If shopping for your child during this tax-free weekend, pick up a couple of extra items to place in the bins,” Rodgers said.
Items and volunteers are needed.