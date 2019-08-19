LAKE CITY, S.C. – Students in the Lake City area are officially back in class.
Schools in Florence County School District Three started a new semester Monday. The Carolina Academy began classes last week.
Some schools hosted special events for the first day back, such as “Boo Hoo” breakfast for parents at Lake City Early Childhood Center. The first day of school can sometimes be an emotional one for both students and parents. Thomas Devine, the principal at Lake City Early Childhood Center, said the school served breakfast and provided tissues to parents Monday morning as they dropped their children off at school.
Main Street Elementary School of Arts and Leadership Principal Sharon Williams said this school year, students will participate in the second year of the Leader in Me program. She said students will take on complete leadership within the school and ownership of different programs.
“They’ll take our pictures for our yearbook. Just any opportunity that we can find to use them,” Williams said. “We want to move from the belief, the mindset that some kids are leaders, to the belief that all students are leaders.”
Part of the Leader in Me program includes learning Stephen Covey’s seven habits.
“And so, our kids can talk to you about being proactive,” Williams said. “They can talk to you about thinking win-win and beginning with the end in mind, all of those seven habits.”
During the second year of the Leader in Me program, Williams said the school also will implement academic notebooks with student-led conferences.
This year’s theme at The Carolina Academy in Lake City is “Saddle up for Success.” Headmaster Stevie Phillips said that theme can be applied both academically and athletically.
He said the school wants to continue to “move west” in a good direction with its building program. The first phase of the school’s building project includes the construction of a new cafeteria, media center, computer labs and restrooms that will connect at the front of the school’s gym. Additional parking in the front of the school is also expected to be included.
“We’re heading into a new school year, and with all the work we have to accomplish in the next year,” Phillips said. “I’m hoping for a fun, exciting year with this theme and what we’re doing with it. Just having a good time, a yee-haw good time.”