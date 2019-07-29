FLORENCE, S.C. – A stream of nervous and excited students walked through the doors of Henry Timrod Elementary School on Monday morning for the first day of school.
Some parents took photos to capture the first day of school and walked their students to class. Greeted by smiles and hugs, Principal Michelle McBride stood in front of the school while students arrived.
Timrod Elementary, in its fourth year of operating on a modified year-round schedule, started school three weeks before the rest of the Florence One Schools district.
The modified schedule will consist of students going to school for nine weeks and then having a two-week break in between the nine-week blocks. For the summer, students get a seven-week break.
So far, the school’s year-round schedule is making a tremendous impact on the school, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said.
O’Malley said Timrod Elementary saw the district's highest growth in the preliminary SC Ready test scores for the 2018-2019 school year.
The school saw improvements in all grade levels tested in both language arts and math, except for third-grade math, which stayed the same. Fifth-grade language arts saw a 36 percent increase, third-grade language arts saw an 18 percent increase and fifth-grade math saw a 17 percent increase.
“I definitely think it (the year-round schedule) helps, because it allows more consistency with teaching and learning throughout the year, so the breaks are divided up throughout the year, so there’s not that summer slowdown,” O’Malley said.
O’Malley said he thinks the school’s growth has come from a combination of the year-round schedule, the leadership of McBride, focused teachers and equal resources across the district.
“There’s a lot of great news coming out of Timrod as we open up for another year,” O’Malley said.
McBride, who is starting her eighth year as principal of Timrod Elementary, said the year-round schedule has decreased the amount of behavior issues teachers have in the classrooms, increased student achievement and prevented the summer slide, or the loss of academic gains in a school year over summer break.
“I think the teachers truly see the progress of students and them retaining a little bit more than what they did on their traditional schedule,” McBride said. “They often compliment the kids on their behavior. We see less disruption in the classroom than when we did on their traditional schedule”
This year, the district has implemented new programs, including Lexia, a reading-based software, and DreamBox, a math-based software, and it has added a new food service vendor. McBride said she is looking forward to beginning the school year with these new changes.
Third-grade teacher Susan Bigham said the year-round schedule is “awesome.”
“I feel it’s great for the students,” Bigham said. “It’s great for the staff, because it gives us a little bit of a break, and we come back ready to go. By the end of the nine weeks, we’re learning a lot so once we have that little break. Once we come back, we are just ready to get going.”