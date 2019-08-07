FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health donated two $75,000 checks to the Francis Marion University and Florence-Darlington Technical College to help maintain their nursing programs .
McLeod Health donated a check to FMU at noon at the Luther F. Carter Center for health Sciences building.
“You know McLeod is so generous in supporting our health programs and our nursing programs in so many different ways, but a cash donation, as this is, always has special meaning,” said Fred Carter, FMU president. “It gives the faculty greater leeway to use it to support scholarships and various things that students need.”
Carter said McLeod has been a longtime partner with the university and has been training nurses in the Pee Dee region for a long time.
“We’re deeply appreciative of the support they provide us, not only financially, but with regard to the preceptor opportunities they provide many of our students and with regard to the support that they provide us in placing our graduates,” Carter said. “It couldn’t be more efficient.”
Carter said the donation will go toward new equipment and scholarships for nursing students.
“We are so appreciative of getting this because this is not money that we would have planned to use so having it as a gift allows us to use it in other ways for programs and to benefit the students, and that sort of thing,” said Karen Gittings chair of the nursing program and the associate dean of the School of Health Sciences at FMU.
Immediately following the FMU donation, McLeod presented a check to FDTC at 12:30 p.m. at the FDTC Health Science Campus in downtown Florence.
Ed Bethea, interim president at FDTC, said McLeod and the college have an “indispensable” relationship.
“It’s a vital partnership,” Bethea said. “I mean the nursing program would cease to function without McLeod. We use clinical space there. It’s really a symbiotic relationship; it helps both McLeod and Florence-Darlington Tech.”
Dan Averette, associate vice president for the health science campus, said FDTC will use the money to help the college replace some equipment for the licensed practical nurse and medical lab technology programs.
“It’s a great thing for us to have this particular donation because it helps where the regular state funding wouldn’t supply everything we need,” Averette said.
Tony Derrick, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at McLeod Health, said the graduates from FMU and FDTC are the future of the health care system, and it’s important to support them.
“Our mission as an organization is really to take care of our community and the surrounding areas, and that’s what we want to do,” Derrick said. “We know that if we are going to be those forward thinkers that we have to really get in where the schools are producing the individuals that are going to be the future of health care, and that’s why we provide the support.”
Derrick said that in addition to supporting the nursing programs, the money can be used for any allied health programs, which includes any phlebotomy courses, technician work, or radiology.
“Any of those things that would help take care of patients because we know we got to have the health care here if we are going be able to maintain our healthcare needs, and that’s what we’re after,” Derrick said