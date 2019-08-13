DARLINGTON, S.C. - The Darlington County Board of Education on Monday approved a resolution to borrow up to $8 million for facilities maintenance and capital needs through a general obligation bond.
The bond will pay for new technology and capital projects and improvements such as roofing, HVAC replacement, paving and other needs, Darlington County School District spokeswoman Audrey Childers said.
The bond will keep the district’s bonded debt within the debt limit imposed by the state.
The resolution passed without opposition and with no discussion, Childers said. The vote came during the board’s regular meeting.
Board members were briefed on a proposed facilities maintenance plan and on technology plans during a work session in July.
The district issues a general obligation bond every few years as debt is paid down to fund capital improvements, maintenance and similar needs.
In other business, the board gave final approval to an amendment updating the district’s policy on the use of technology in instruction, including the district’s laptop program and iPad programs for students.
The board also gave preliminary approval to several policy changes recommended by the South Carolina School Boards Association. The changes are in keeping with regular updates to the district’s policy manual to keep it current with federal and state laws and regulations.