FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University President Fred Carter told the board of trustees Thursday that if the South Carolina General Assembly continues its support of higher education, the university will try to freeze tuition costs for the next year.
“If the General Assembly can help us as much next year as much as you were able to this year, I believe this board and this administration will do everything in the world to try to hold the line on tuition increase again next year as well,” Carter said.
Carter said during the meeting that FMU was the first state university in South Carolina to announce a tuition freeze for the 2019-20 academic year. He also said this is the first year in a couple of decades that the university has not increased tuition at all.
Carter also said during the president’s report that the First Generation Fund has raised more than $250,000 in the pre-campaign.
The First Generation Fund initiative will provide scholarships to students who are the first in their families to attend college. The university launched the First Generation Fund last August.
“It’s our job to try to keep the cost of the university moderate, but we also have to raise sufficient private dollars to help many of those first-generation college students who simply aren’t able to get here without some financial aid to get here,” Carter said.
Darryl Bridges, the former executive director of the FMU Education Foundation, said there have been several people to support the first generation, including faculty, staff, alumni and community members.
“We’re very proud of the fact that the support for the fund thus far has been very broad based,” Bridges said.