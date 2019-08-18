FLORENCE, S.C. – Principal Tara King is looking to “shape the nest” as she joins the Wallace Gregg Elementary School Eagles.
King said the school has a good foundation, but she is bringing some new ideas to help make sure the school implements strategies that will be effective for all children.
“We’re not building the nest; we’re shaping it,” King said. “That means already have some things in place. We are just going in to tweak what we have in place to make it better.”
King said the Wallace Gregg Elementary faculty and staff are dedicated and talented. She also said there are a lot of teachers with administrative experience and knowledge. When she first got to the school, King said, everyone met her with a warm welcome.
“Probably the best thing about Wallace Gregg is the people that are in it,” King said.
King said she was interested in coming to Wallace Gregg, because her children attended the school for third through sixth grade.
Wallace Gregg Elementary is a comprehensive support and improvement (CSI) school. CSI schools are those that perform in the bottom fifth percentile of all Title I schools, according to the state Department of Education.
King said that finding out about Wallace Gregg being a CSI school motivated her, because it was similar to schools she has worked at in the past. King was the principal at Washington Street Elementary when it was a priority school, and the school is no longer a priority school.
“I was motivated by the fact that it was a challenge,” King said. “It was a small school. I felt like it was similar to all the schools I had worked in, or that I’ve supported. It’s like I told my previous superintendent, 'I’m always up for a challenge.'”
Coming into Wallace Gregg Elementary, King said, she will implement best practices, or practices that research has shown to be effective in educating children. King said she will implement things such as high-progress literacy classrooms that will create two hours of uninterrupted instruction in reading and writing.
King said she is excited and nervous to start the school year at Wallace Gregg Elementary.
“I envision Wallace Gregg Elementary as a place where all learners and leaders aim to conquer expectation while growing through their relationships, education, grit and good will,” King said.