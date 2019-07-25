LAKE CITY, S.C. – Jeanette Altman, director of The Continuum in Lake City, said the doors of the new facility will open to the community for a ribbon cutting and open house next month.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and Darla Moore Foundation president and CEO Dr. Marion Fowler are scheduled to speak at the ceremony on Aug. 6.
Altman, who spoke at a Florence West Rotary Club meeting Thursday afternoon, said the ribbon cutting and speeches from state and local dignitaries will begin at 10 a.m.
“And we’ll leave the doors open to the community and to everyone until 2 p.m.,” Altman said.
The new 46,000-square-foot facility in downtown Lake City will be a regional center for education and training in innovative and technical skills and workforce development. The Continuum is a partnership between Florence-Darlington Technical College, Francis Marion University and the Darla Moore Foundation.
Dual-enrollment classes will be offered to high school students, and conventional students also will be able to take classes. Francis Marion University will offer general education classes such as English 101 and 102, Chemistry 101 and 102 and Biology 103 and 104.
Florence-Darlington Technical College is expected to offer heating and air-conditioning courses and welding, among other things. Altman said The Continuum includes 10 welding booths, and classes can hold up to 15 people.
Mechatronics is another program that will be offered at The Continuum. Altman said the mechatronics program will include electrical and mechanical lessons to teach students how they work in a practical application.
“It’s a great foundation for a lot of industrial jobs,” Altman said. “It doesn’t have to be a maintenance job. It could be lots of different (things). They have a lot of opportunity there.”
A commercial driver’s license (CDL) class is scheduled in September and October at The Continuum. CDL certification is something that could result in a big pay increase for some people, and it can greatly affect their families, Altman said.
“So CDL will be offered, CNA, phlebotomy and, of course, the general education,” Altman said. “If they want to finish a degree at Tech, they would have to finish some of those courses at the main campus. But they can get a really solid start at The Continuum.”
Once The Continuum is up and running, Altman said, the hope is to have full degrees offered there.
In her presentation to the Rotary Club, Altman said there are 400 Francis Marion University seats already filled at The Continuum and approximately 200 Florence-Darlington Technical College seats filled.
High school students from schools throughout Pee Dee region are expected to take classes at The Continuum once it is opened next month.
The Continuum is at 208 W. Main St. in Lake City.