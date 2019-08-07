FLORENCE, S.C. – A team of volunteers from Duke Energy turned out Wednesday morning at Southside Middle School armed with paint and brushes.
Throughout the morning, the volunteers worked to paint the choral room, a teachers lounge and some exterior doors as part of a summerlong effort to rehabilitate the school.
"As part of an initiative statewide for Duke Energy, we are working on back-to-school projects," said Mindy Taylor, a Duke Energy representative . "Throughout the state we have been partnering with different organizations and school systems to get people in the spirit of heading back to school in a few weeks.
"Today we have partnered with Florence One Schools and Southside Middle School, and we are doing a lot of painting. It's always nice when kids can have a positive learning environment to walk into."
The Duke Energy volunteers were on hand at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and expected to remain on task through at least lunch, Taylor said.
"We're providing the financial resources and have about 27 employees giving generously of their time," Taylor said.
The Duke Energy volunteers were not the first to give a little tender loving care to a school building that was set to be replaced if a bond issue for the school district had passed. That bond issue was voted down, though, on Feb. 25.
Earlier in the summer, volunteers turned out for three Pride in Southside days to paint and otherwise fix up the building. Between 30 to 50 volunteers turned out for each of the days, said Shand Josey of Florence One.
"It can still be clean, inviting and welcoming for students," despite the building’s age, said Shand Josey, a veteran Florence One Schools educator who is starting her first year as the school's principal.
"They have come in and we have put them to work today," Josey said of the Duke volunteers. "It amazes me the spirit of giving, not just Duke Energy but the whole community. People want to give back. They're just waiting to be asked and invited to do so."
Those volunteers over the summer have painted approximately 30 classrooms, the school's foyer and the office area, Josey said.
"When people walk in and it is bright and inviting, that translates into a positive attitude for the teachers and also for the students," Josey said.
"I told them that they have no idea what a gift they're giving, not just to the teachers but also to the students when they walk in and see that somebody has invested, taken the time and invested in them," Josey said of the volunteers' work on the school. "It's going to make a huge difference."
The changes extend beyond the building itself. The school's parking lot was repaved by the school district over the summer, and working in conjunction with SCDOT, a new traffic pattern has been put in place to get more cars off East Howe Springs Road. The traffic pattern has been reversed.
"In doing that, it has changed the traffic pattern here, the Career Center and at South Florence High School," Josey said.
"Our No. 1 goal was to make it safer. We had a lot of parents who were parking in the neighborhood because of the layout and the makeup of the flow of the car line. They didn't want to sit in the car line for 30 minutes – and who could blame them? We had students running across East Howe Springs Road to get to their car.
Josey said she has been abundantly blessed.
"We want to do those things and be involved to help our communities grow and prosper," Taylor said.
The first day for teachers in Florence One Schools this year is Monday. Students are set to report on Aug. 19.