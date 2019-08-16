HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Don D. Doggett of Columbia has been chosen to serve as interim principal at Washington Street Elementary School in Hartsville for the 2019-20 school year.
“I am very confident that the Washington Street Elementary School and community will be in good hands this year with Mr. Doggett as p rincipal,” said Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of the Darlington County School District.
“Mr. Doggett has extensive experience in Priority schools and schools similar to Washington Street. He has shown much success in his prior school leadership roles and I have no doubt he will do the same in Darlington County. The DCSD extends a warm welcome to Mr. Doggett.”
Over his 24-year education career, Doggett has been a teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent and has led three South Carolina elementary schools as principal: Marshall Elementary School (Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5), James Davis Early Learning Center and Whale Branch Elementary School (Beaufort County), and Estill Elementary School (Hampton County District 2).
Doggett has extensive experience with school improvement, program design and implementation, curriculum development, positive behavior intervention systems, teacher recruitment, gifted and talented programs, and early reading intervention. Doggett holds a Bbachelor of arts in elementary Eeducation and a Mmaster of education in Ccounseling and guidance from Howard University. In addition, he is in the process of obtaining his doctorate through South Carolina State University.
He is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Association of School Administrators, the National Educators Association, the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators, and the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development. He is an author and presenter with nine industry articles and numerous state and national presentations under his belt.
“I am excited to join Darlington County School District and the faculty and staff at Washington Street Elementary,” Doggett said. “I look forward to fostering partnerships with the school and community to support students and their families. I chose this opportunity to serve at Washington Street Elementary based on my experience improving student achievement, merging two schools and to jump at the opportunity to work with Dr. Newman.”
Doggett will serve as interim principal for the school, beginning Aug. 7. In the fall of 2020, Washington Street Elementary and West Hartsville Elementary schools will combine to form a new school. The new school is under construction on Bay Road in Hartsville. The principal of the new school has not yet been named.