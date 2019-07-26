FLORENCE, S.C. – Rising seventh-graders in Florence One Schools will have an orientation day Aug. 15 at their middle schools.
Each school has its own schedule and programs, but overall, the programs will focus on getting students acclimated to their new school before the first day of classes.
Tiger Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Williams Middle School. Falcon Camp will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Southside Middle School. Squire Camp will take place from 8:30- to 1 a.m. at Sneed Middle School.
At Southside Middle School, students will take a building tour, be introduced to their Chromebook, learn about the school’s expectations and play some icebreaker activities.
“The goal of it is to get them comfortable in this building so that when they show up to school Aug. 19, they know exactly where to go,” said Shand Josey, principal of Southside Middle School.
Josey said she is excited for students to see the facility improvements made on the school and for the new students to join Southside Middle.
“I can’t wait to see the look on their faces when they walk in and that wow moment when they realize, ‘Hey, this is my school, and I’m a Southside Falcon,’” Josey said.
Ronald Oates, principal of Sneed Middle School, said students have sessions that go over organization skills, PowerSchool use and study habits. Oates also said there will be a pep rally during the orientation to help get students pepped up for the first day of school.
“It’s exciting, and I think it’s going to be good for them to get a chance to get a head start,” Oates said. “I think they won’t be so nervous on the first day.”
This is the first year all three middle schools have held an orientation day. In the past, Southside Middle School has had the morning orientation called Falcon Camp, Josey said.