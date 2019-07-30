LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence County School District Three will host its annual Back-to-School Bash from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lake City High School gym.
This annual event provides parents with valuable information about resources and tools available to support and guide their children through the 2019-20 school year, according to a news release from the district.
A free continental breakfast and lunch will be provided to participants. Free school supplies, while they last, also will be available.
For more information, contact Theresa Burgess at 843-374-8652 or email taburgess@fsd3.org.