FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Design Review Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the demolition of two buildings adjacent to the Montessori School of Florence.
The Montessori School of Florence had to get the board’s approval because the property is in the D-4 Timrod Park Neighborhood Overlay District.
The Montessori School of Florence purchased the property, at 313 Warley St., in May, to expand its campus. Originally, the school meant to restore the buildings, but after an inspection, the buildings were deemed beyond repair, said Dave Wysong, the director of the Montessori School of Florence.
The .17-acre addition to the campus will first become a green space, Wysong said.
Wysong said the property will give the school flexibility in how it decides to expand the campus. In the future, the space could become a gym or additional classrooms. Wysong said the school could decide to build on the new property, or it could build on the other side of the building.
“We don’t have a lot of space so every little bit counts so it’s a great opportunity for us,” Wysong said.
Jerry Dudley, planning director for the city, said the property will likely be before the board again when the school decides what to do with the property.
Teena Kyer, assistant director of the Montessori School of Florence, said the classes at the school are at full capacity and there is a waiting list for students. The school has 130 students, she said.
“We are looking at the feasibility of adding more classroom space if we feel we can hire very qualified teachers to fill those positions so that we can meet the demand in the community for Montessori classes,” Kyer said.
Wysong said this is an exciting time for the school.
“I’m excited about Montessori education because I come from the traditional side, and what I have seen has so impressed me, and we want to be able to meet the demand in Florence as Florence grows,” Wysong said.
The Montessori School of Florence was one of the first properties in the downtown area to be purchased and renovated in 1999 when downtown revitalization was getting started in Florence, Kyer said.
“We’re happy that we can continue to purchase some of the properties and just improve this downtown area as well,” Kyer said.
The Montessori School of Florence is accredited by the South Carolina Independent School Association, and teachers are trained and certified in the Montessori method of education. The school has a 2-year-old classroom, three primary classrooms (3 to 5 years old), three lower elementary classrooms (first to third grades) and two upper elementary classrooms (fourth to sixth grades).