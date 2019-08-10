FLORENCE, S.C. – Ronald J. “Ron” Jebaily and the Jebaily Law Firm celebrated the firm’s 50th anniversary and his service to the Florence community on Saturday night at the Waters Building on South Dargan Street in downtown Florence.
Jebaily was surprised with the establishment of the Ronald J. Jebaily Endowed Scholarship at Francis Marion University in his honor.
On Friday, he talked about his career, his contributions to the community and the people he serves.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, the eldest of five sons of John and Sylvia Jebaily, he moved to Florence and hung his shingle in Florence after graduating from the University Of South Carolina School Of Law.
He moved the firm to its current location on West Evans Street in 1979 to be a little closer to downtown.
“I had family here,” he said. “I didn’t know anybody in South Carolina except my family. Florence is a wonderful place. I’m glad to be here. I love the people of the Pee Dee.”
At the beginning of his career, he handled a range of areas of law, but today, he concentrates mostly on workers’ compensation cases.
He said your point of view depends on what you do.
“I represent injured workers,” he said, “because I discovered that after injured or sick children workers are the most deserving people on earth. These are people who go to work to put bread on their table, and through no fault of their own they get injured. The system is not friendly to them.”
He said the system is very difficult to navigate.
He said he learned early in his career that just putting a check in the client's hand was not satisfying. He had to offer them an opportunity to get over the injury, particularly if that injury was life changing.
“I have to give them more than money,” he said.
He gives them “Ron’s philosophy of the practice of law.”
He tells them the story of slaying the dragon, the story of the crucifixion and the resurrection of Jesus.
Jebaily said they must slay the dragon. The signs of the dragon, he said, are pain, fear, anger, worry and anxiety and unfulfilled desire.
Jebaily said the greatest moments of his career are when people whom he has successfully represented, and he quickly added that doesn’t necessarily mean a big cash pay, believe they have been dealt with fairly and justly.
“They are different,” he said. “Justice is what you deserve in your life, considering your circumstances. Fairness is getting the same-size slice of the pie, getting the same result as other people.
“When people feel they have been dealt with fairly and justly at the end of the case, they smile, and that smile keeps me going.”
Jebaily said reaching this milestone in his career and the firm’s is gratifying. But in “all honesty, the only thing I had to do to earn this honor is live long enough,” he said.
Jebaily said he is not the only lawyer in Florence who has reached this milestone of a 50-year career. He said at least two others come to mind.
He said the most profound changes in Florence since he started the practice a half century ago have been in the attitude of the people. He said when he first moved here, the people of Florence thought of themselves as rural people.
“Today, people are coming to think of themselves as urban,” he said.
He said instead of going home at 5 p.m. after work, they are going downtown to have a meal, a drink and meet friends.
“That is a powerful change,” he said.
He said the change is not over with.
Jebaily said there are changes going on in our culture that are frightening to many people, changes that make some people angry, because they don’t know what to do about it. He said it is here, and it is upon us.
“I couldn’t be happier,” he said. “Personally, I believe that every person has a part to play in God’s providence, and I have found mine.”
After a 50-year career, what is next for Jebaily?
“I can stop working anytime I want, but I’d miss out on life, so I’m not going to retire as long as God gives me the health and my mind still works,” he said.
His contributions to the community are numerous, as are the recognitions.
Jebaily was honored by the Florence County Bar Association for Lifetime Achievement with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Award, given annually to a member of the Florence County Bar who has contributed to “Not only the character and quality of the legal profession but to the community it serves.”
He has served as past president of the Florence County Mental Health Association, former chair of the Florence Symphony Orchestra Board and former member of the Florence Housing Authority. He also has been an active member of the Florence Little Theatre as both an actor and director. He earned the best actor award for his most recent role in “Tuesdays with Morrie.” He also won the award for roles in 2014 and 1974.
Jebaily said that years ago he taught political science for two years at Francis Marion College, now FMU. He taught the First Amendment. That is just one of many of his contributions to the university.
He and his wife, Suzanne, are members of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence.
It wasn’t long after his youngest brother graduated from law school that he joined the firm.
George Jebaily was a young boy when he moved to Florence with his parents. He, too, earned his law degree at the University of South Carolina. He is now managing partner and focuses on personal injury. He has been with the firm for 35 years.
“I started out in Columbia,” he said.
He said he was representing insurance companies but decided he wanted to represent people who are in need and who have a problem. He said he liked being connected to the people, and having the opportunity to come back to Florence and work with his older brother just made the thought more attractive.
He said coming back to the community where he grew up and loved dearly, along with working with his brother, was a great draw.
“I have zero regrets,” he said.
He said the firm’s success comes with many blessings.
“The greatest blessing for us was our parents who instilled in us the values of faith, compassion and doing the right things, helping people in need,” he said.
He said their parents taught them that if you treat other people with dignity and respect, no matter what you do, when you look in the mirror you will never have any regrets.
George said having a community that embraces them and allows them to be of service is also a great blessing.
He said the task is sometimes daunting, but they take their responsibilities seriously.
“Mine is personal injury and the day-to-day management of the company,” he said.
He also has been a member of the Florence City Council since 2014.
He is passionate about downtown Florence and the work being accomplished toward revitalization.
“When I moved back in 1984, downtown was in a downward spiral,” George said.
He joined with a small group of people that recognized the deterioration had to end.
They started in about 1995 working on the effort to redevelop downtown Florence. Their efforts gained momentum in 1999. They developed, with the help of consultants, a master plan for Florence. He served as chairman of the Florence 2010 committee that was responsible for the oversight of creating the master plan for downtown.
In 2003, the Florence Downtown Development Corporation was formed. He said a public/private partnership was formed. The Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation was the fuel for the engine that accomplished the projects people see in downtown Florence today, he said.
He said if it was not for the foundation's funding or partial funding of many of the public projects already in place in downtown, the private sector would not be as far along as it is now.
He has also been involved with the Pecan Festival, Florence Little Theatre and Dancing with Our Future Stars, and he has served on many boards and commissions.
The firm has also been supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area, Downtown Roll, Heart Walk and others organizations and events.
He said his parents instilled in them that to whom much is given, much is expected.
“The community has embraced our family and been very supportive,” he said.
George said all five brothers live in Florence. Jerry is a doctor; Joe owns a manufacturing company; and John is in real estate.
From their parents, they learned a love of theater and other arts, George said. He said his mother was a co-founder of the (Women’s) Symphony Guild. His father volunteered with the Florence Little Theatre with costumes, to piggyback on his experience with “cut-and-sew” manufacturing with the Wentworth Company. George said the costume room at the FLT is named after his parents, John and Sylvia.
He said Saturday’s celebration was a chance to recognize his brother Ron, who is a first-generation college student who blazed the trail for many of them who are reaping the benefits.
Second, George said it is a chance to say thank you to the community.
“We love Florence,” he said.
He said it would not have been possible to reach this milestone without the 20 dedicated people who work with the law firm, including the five lawyers. In addition to Ron and George, the lawyers are Rangeley C. Bailey, Suzanne H. Jebaily and Brian S. Yost.
“We are blessed with an incredible staff,” George said.
He said they have so many employees who have been with them a long time. He said in 2015 they lost a staff member, Sonia Coe, who had been at the firm since 1972.
He said that when his brother started the firm, it was just him and Coe.
“The firm grew around them,” he said. “Our staff is critical to our success.”
The law firm has an office in Myrtle Beach and serves all of northeastern South Carolina.