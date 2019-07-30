COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Medical University of South Carolina is the No. 1-ranked hospital in the state, according to newly released rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence is tied for fourth on that list.
There are about 90 hospitals in South Carolina.
This is the fifth year in a row MUSC has been ranked the top hospital in the Palmetto State, according to a news release from MUSC.
Late last year, MUSC purchased Carolina Hospitals System in Florence and Carolinas Hospital System in Marion County. The purchase was completed in March. MUSC also purchased Chester Regional Medical Center and Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster. The Florence hospital now is known as MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
MUSC received especially high marks for rheumatology (ranked 13th nationwide); ear, nose and throat (23rd nationwide); cancer (32nd nationwide), according to the rankings.
MUSC’s children’s programs also ranked high: cardiology and heart surgery (ranked 7th nationwide); nephrology (25th nationwide); gastroenterology and GI surgery (38th nationwide); orthopedics (40th nationwide) and cancer (40th nationwide), according to the rankings.
“Our industry has a lot going on within it right now, so this achievement demonstrates not just our commitment to putting our patients and their families first, but a real and enduring commitment to changing what’s possible in how we deliver care through innovation, transformation and growth,” Patrick Cawley, the CEO of MUSC Health, said in the news release.
Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital also ranked No. 50 nationwide in gynecology, according to the rankings.