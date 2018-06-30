FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence veteran and Purple Heart recipient Camp Ross was honored Saturday morning in a brief ceremony at Florence Veterans Park.
Ross, an Iraq War veteran, was selected as the third recipient of the recognition Patriot Pride — a group that includes Benjie Banning, Dave Hemmingsen and Bryan Atkinson.
"We made a pretty special gift for you. Your wife sent me some pictures that she wanted on this cooler," said Hemmingsen, of Water's Edge, as he presented a custom cooler to Ross.
Ross was also presented with a pocket watch, a Purple Heart metal sculpture and a Purple Heart reserved parking space sign.
"We want to recognize you this morning, you're a hero to all of us, and all of your brothers here with us who served in other branches," said Atkinson, whose signature #22kill was also on the cooler.
Atkinson uses #22kill as a way to raise awareness of the average of 22 veterans who commit suicide on a daily basis.
RPM Metals of Hartsville and Water's Edge of Florence also contributed to the honor, which was sponsored by True Solutions in Florence, Hemmingsen said.