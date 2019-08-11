SALISBURY, N.C. – The much-anticipated grand opening of Food Lion’s new Florence store will be held Wednesday.
The store on Pamplico Highway (formerly Bi-Lo, next to Lowe’s) will open its doors to the public at 8 a.m., following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The first 100 customers in line will receive a $10 gift card, a Food Lion-branded apron and a Food Lion reusable grocery bag. One customer will receive a $250 gift card. There will be another giveaway at 5 p.m. The first 100 shoppers also will receive a $10 gift card.
The new Food Lion is larger and more convenient, states a release from Food Lion. This store will replace the Food Lion store at 2600 S. Irby St. that closes Tuesday.
“Customers shopping the store will be able to choose from an expanded variety of products, including in-store fresh-cut fruit, in-store made hand-battered buttermilk fried chicken and many other new items to nourish their families,” stated the release from the North Carolina-based company. “The store will also feature a new garden cooler to keep produce fresher, longer. ‘Grab-n-go’meals will be available to help make dinner easier for customers. Customers will also be able to enjoy fresh-made sushi. The new store also will feature an expanded health and beauty section for customers.”
Food Lion has been serving the Florence community for 40 years.
"We are proud to have been a member of this community since 1980," store manager Steve Campbell said in the release. "We are very excited about the opening of this new store that will give our neighbors a larger and more convenient place where shopping is easy, fresh and always affordable.”
Additionally, the new store will provide shoppers with “affordable options from Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items.” Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s brand of organic products made without artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
This store will also feature the company’s new Food Lion To-Go service. Customers can visit foodlion.com, enter one of the participating zip codes and select this store or the closest participating store. With just the click of a button from a computer or mobile device, Food Lion To-Go allows customers to order groceries, fill a virtual cart with the grocery items and pick them up at a scheduled pick-up time without ever having to enter a store.
Last month, Food Lion donated $1,000 to Help 4 Kids to help feed hungry children in this area. Food Lion also will donate $1,000 or 10,000 meals to the Harvest Hope food bank at the grand opening to further show its support of fighting food insecurity in this area, the release stated. The donation is in addition to Food Lion providing more than $100,000 to the food bank just last month to purchase a new refrigerated truck so it can deliver fresh items to hungry families.
The new Florence store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.