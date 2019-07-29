FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s official. The signage is up. A grand opening of the new Food Lion store at 500 Pamplico Highway in Florence will be held at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 7:45 a.m.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the first 100 shoppers will receive a $10 gift card, a Food Lion branded apron and a Food Lion reusable grocery bag. One customer will receive a $250 gift card.
There will be another giveaway at 5 p.m. The first 100 shoppers receiving a $10 gift card.
This comes on the heels of the grand reopening of 92 remodeled stores in the greater Myrtle Beach, Florence, Columbia and Charleston markets earlier this month. One Florence store was one of six in South Carolina to have walk-in produce coolers installed to keep produce fresher.
This will be Food Lion’s sixth store in Florence. It has stores on South Irby Street, Second Loop Road, North Cashua Drive, East Palmetto Street and West Palmetto Street.
Food Lion is based in Salisbury, North Carolina. It has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates, according to an earlier release.