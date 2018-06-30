FLORENCE, S.C. — Officials from Hennes and Mauritz Inc., better known as H&M, told the Morning News that the company’s new store inside the Magnolia Mall is set to open this summer.
H&M, a popular retailer headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, began construction on the Magnolia Mall location nearly a year ago.
The 20,000-square-foot store is expected to open Thursday, July 19, officials said.
Patrick Shaner, a spokesman for H&M, said the Florence location was an ideal spot for the company to expand in South Carolina.
“H&M always looks for a mix of the best new locations, the best business conditions and an amazing customer base when opening new locations,” Shaner said. “We are thrilled to add this new store opening in Florence.”
The H&M location will offer Pee Dee residents a shopping destination for clothing for the whole family. The store has collections for women, men and teens, as well as separate “store within a store” sections for accessories. The Magnolia Mall store will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.
“H&M’s business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way,” Shaner said. “No matter your personal style, we offer something for everyone at H&M.”
Currently, H&M has seven stores in South Carolina. The H&M group includes the brands of COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday & Other Stores, H&M Home, ARKET and Afound.
The H&M group has 47 online markets and more than 4,800 stores in 69 markets, including franchise markets, worldwide. The number of employees totals more than 171,000.
Shaner said sustainability has been the difference between H&M and many other retailers around the world.
He said that in 2017 alone, H&M U.S. diverted over 2.5 million pounds of unwanted textiles from landfills.
“Sustainability is a natural part of H&M,” Shaner said. “In 2013, H&M was the first global fashion company to launch an in-store Garment Collecting, which is where customers can bring in unwanted garments to donate and we give them a second life, diverting them from going to a landfill. Customers also receive a 15-percent-off voucher every time they donate at one of our stores.”
“The company is also proud to say that all of its stores in the U.S. are powered by renewable energy,” Shaner said.
Customers who participate in garment collecting on opening day can enter to win a gift card from $50 to $250.
In 2017, H&M was the highest ranked fashion retailer on Forbes America’s Best Employers list and was named on Business of Fashion’s list of Best Companies to Work for in Fashion.
The new store will add approximately 30 jobs to the Florence area.