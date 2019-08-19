DARLINGTON, S.C. – The sign in front of Cain Elementary School at 607 First St. in Darlington welcomes students, faculty and staff to the “School of Champions.”
Monday was the first day of school for the 2019-2020 school year for public schools in Darlington County.
Cain Elementary houses grades K4 through second grade.
Davondra Gregg walked her son, Carson Wright, to school on his first day of school in first grade.
He said he was excited to be there.
For several schools in the district, the year will be bittersweet for some, because it will be their last year in the school. Cain Elementary is one of them. Next year, Cain Elementary students will move into a brand new school building being built on the site of Cain Elementary. They will be joined by students attending the existing Brunson-Dargan Elementary in Darlington in a school with a new name.
The new school for grades kindergarten through fifth grade will cost approximately $18.3 million. Both existing schools are 50 or more years old.
“We have been here 67 years,” said Carla Watford, principal of Cain. She has been at the school for seven years.
She said Cain Elementary has been at the same location for all of those years. She said it is truly a community school. Some of their teachers and staff attended the school. Some of them have been working at the school for 30 or more years, she said.
Watford said the first day of school went smoothly. She said the new rule that no one could register during the first day of school helped the day go smoother.
Watford said it is always a good day when children cry, because they are not ready for the day to end.
Approximately 333 students will attend Cain during its final year.
School begins at 7:40 a.m. each morning and is dismissed at 2:15, according to the school's website.