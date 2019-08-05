FLORENCE, S.C. – Lisa Pate, a staff nurse in the Outpatient Surgery Department, recently was named the July DAISY Award Recipient for McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Pate, the 20th recipient of the DAISY Award, was nominated by a co-worker for her diligence and commitment to ensuring patient safety prior to a medical procedure.
“Nurses are the eyes and ears of our patients, serving as their advocate during every interaction,” a McLeod spokesperson said. “McLeod is grateful for highly skilled nurses like Pate whose critical-thinking skills and compassionate service make a positive difference in the lives of our patients every day.”
To recognize those Nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes.
Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care he and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses can be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people."
The honoree also is given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.