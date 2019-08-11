FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2019 Business Person of the Year.
Area business and community individuals can submit names of those individuals who have managed a successful business with a record of responsibility toward employees, customers and members of the community, said the chamber.
“We are extremely fortunate to have so many local business owners and leaders that have previously been recognized as the business person of the year,” Florence Chamber President, Michael Miller said. “They have helped set the standard for our future leaders and business owners. Making this list of noteworthy individuals is an important acknowledgement within our community.”
Last year’s recipient was Schipp Johnston, the owner of Crown Beverages in Florence. The award is sponsored each year by Wells Fargo and presented at the Chamber’s Fall Membership Luncheon. This year’s luncheon will be held on Oct. 10 at the Florence Center. Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela will be the keynote speaker.
To be eligible for the Business Person of the Year Award, the person must be an accompanying business member of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and be associated with a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation or professional practice in the Florence area. Elected officials and employees of government or not-for-profit organizations are ineligible, unless they are also involved in business and meet all other eligibility requirements.
To submit a nomination or for more information, email or call Susan Farver at sfarver@flochamber.com or 843-665-0515. The deadline for submission is Aug. 23.