FLORENCE, S.C. – Barbers and Blades Barber Shop, LLC was joined by Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce ambassadors for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning, denoting its membership into the chamber.
The barbershop opened in April 2018 at 352 W. Palmetto St.
Owner Shkari Deon Ham said his step-father is a member of a chamber of commerce and encouraged him to join, and his cousin, a barber in Hartsville, is also a chamber member.
“I thought it was a good idea,” he said.
Ham said he learned to cut hair at the feet of his grandmother and practiced on his grandfather, starting around the age of 13.
Ham said owning his own shop was a dream of his.
He served in the military before deciding to pursue his dream by attending Thompson & Son Barber College in Florence.
Ham previously worked at Thompson Master Hair Care.
He said he is located on a very business street, where they accept walk-in traffic.
Business has been good, he said.
There are two barbers at the shop other than Ham. Joining in the celebration on Monday were Dion Grant and Robert Tozzi.
Ham said each has his own specialties.
Stylists Jamela Broaddus-Franklin and Vicki Moore were also on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“I was born here in Florence but raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina,” Ham said.
Cuts vary in price depending on styles and services. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Visit the shop's Facebook page for individual phone numbers and to make appointments.