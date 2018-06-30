FLORENCE, S.C. – When the World Horseshoe Pitching Championships begin on July 9, it will be the culmination of a three-year process to bring the event to Florence.
The beginning step for Florence to play host to the World Horseshoe Pitching Championship came in November 2015 when a delegation from the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau attended the Travel Events And Management in Sports Conference in Las Vegas.
According to Casey Sluys, the assistant publicity committeeman of the National Horseshoe Pitching Association, each sporting association attending the conference has an opportunity to present its needs and wants to the convention and visitors bureaus attending in a five-minute presentation. Then, Sluys said, individual sporting associations meet with individual convention and visitors bureaus for 10 to 15 minutes.
The next step was for the Florence County Convention and Visitors Bureau to put in a bid selling Florence to the annual convention held from July 25 to Aug. 6, 2016, along with the World Horseshoe Pitching Championships in Montgomery, Alabama.
Other presenters to the convention were Perry, Georgia, and Monroe, Louisiana.
“The delegates are a fickle bunch,” Sluys said.
Among the considerations of the delegates is the availability of a venue that can hold 40 horseshoe pitching courts and a place with decent camping and hotels that are not too expensive, Sluys added.
The Florence Center and the surrounding development fit the bill.
Laurie Lampkins, the publicity/promotion committee chairwoman, added that the championship is often like a big family reunion. Delegates, she added, are often looking for other things to do as they attend and compete in the championships.
Florence’s main attraction for the delegates, according to Sluys and Lampkins, was proximity to Myrtle Beach.
Lampkins also mentioned Darlington Raceway as a contributing factor.
And the delegates eventually voted to hold the 2018 World Horseshoe Pitching Championships in Florence.