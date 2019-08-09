GREENVILLE, S.C. — A change in executive leadership in South Carolina will continue Duke Energy's long-standing commitment to its 760,000 electric and 162,000 gas customers in the Palmetto State, the utility announced Friday.
Michael Callahan – currently vice president of investor relations – will succeed Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe as the South Carolina president.
Callahan, 44, will manage state and local regulatory and government relations in South Carolina. He will work closely with the corporate and regulatory strategy team to advance legislative, rate and regulatory initiatives in the state. His team also leads community relations for Duke Energy across the Palmetto State. As the state president, Callahan will manage continued efforts to engage and work with customers and stakeholders across many topics, including the growth of renewables, the advancement of electrification efforts, strategic philanthropic initiatives and grassroots engagement with customers big and small.
Ghartey-Tagoe, 56, will become executive vice president, chief legal officer. In this role, he will be the primary legal advisor to Duke Energy’s board of directors and senior management and lead the Office of the General Counsel, which includes the company’s legal, corporate governance, ethics and compliance, and audit functions.
“Michael’s many years of experience throughout the company have prepared him well for this critical role," said Lloyd Yates, executive vice president customer and delivery operations and president of the Carolinas region. "In his new role, he will build on the great progress Kodwo and team have already accomplished, and he will continue to advocate for policies and practices that meet the energy needs of our customers and South Carolina in cost-effective, environmentally sound ways.”
In his role as vice president of investor relations, Callahan oversaw Duke Energy’s investor relations and shareholder services organizations. Before that, he served as director of regulated utilities forecasting for Duke Energy, where he was responsible for preparing and consolidating regulated utility forecasts to support financial planning and strategic decision-making activities.
Callahan joined Duke Energy in 2002. Prior to joining Duke Energy, Callahan was a senior consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
A native of Fulton, New York, Callahan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and a Master of Business of Administration degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is also a certified public accountant in both North Carolina and New York.