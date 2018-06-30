FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee region came out in force to support Henry McMaster during Tuesday’s runoff election to determine the Republican nominee for governor.
Every county considered to be in the Pee Dee region, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg, voted for McMaster at a percentage of 66.33 percent or more.
In Chesterfield, McMaster won with 79.22 percent of the vote. In Darlington, he won with 71.69 percent, in Dillon with 76.58 percent, in Florence with 66.3 percent, in Georgetown with 66.4 percent, in Horry with 68.73 percent, in Marion with 74.96 percent, in Marlboro with 76.09 percent, and in Williamsburg with 75.94 percent.
McMaster also ran up heavy margins in Lancaster County (75.68 percent), Lee County (81.46 percent), Sumter County (73.92 percent) and Clarendon County (74.45 percent), which border counties in the Pee Dee region.
He also ran at margins greater than 60 percent in all counties in the Midlands, the Lowcountry except the Charleston metropolitan area of Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties as well as Beaufort County, and Edgefield, McCormick, and Saluda counties.
John Warren, McMaster’s opponent, performed at his best in the Charleston area (winning Charleston County by a narrow margin), and in the Upstate region that he calls home.
Statewide McMaster won the Republican nomination with 53.63 percent of the vote.
He will go on to face Democrat James Smith and the American Party of South Carolina’s Martin Berry in the general election.
Attorney general
In the race for the Republican nomination for attorney general, Alan Wilson, the incumbent, performed below his statewide average of 64.97 percent in most of the Pee Dee.
Only in Florence (67.82 percent), Williamsburg (67.38 percent), and Georgetown (65.03 percent) did Wilson perform over his average. In Chesterfield (51.26 percent), Dillon (61.59 percent), Horry (60.71 percent), Marion (62.78 percent), and Marlboro (59.49 percent) counties, Wilson was below his average.
Wilson will face Democrat Constance Anastopoulo in the Nov. 6 general election.
Congressional District 7
In the Congressional District 7 race, Robert Williams won in four counties: Darlington, Dillon, Florence and Marion. Mal Hyman won in four counties: Chesterfield, Georgetown, Horry, and Marlboro. Williams will likely go on to face Republican incumbent Tom Rice.
Voter turnout
In terms of turnout, Florence (12.65 percent), Darlington (15.49 percent), Dillon (13.87 percent), and Marion (13.37 percent) counties were above the state average of 12.62 percent. Williamsburg County only saw 3.65 percent of its registered voters vote in the runoff.