DILLON, S.C. — Rail moves at Inland Port Dillon are up 122% year-over-year.
Inland Port Dillon, now in its second year of operation, reported 2,889 rail moves in July according to a media advisory from the South Carolina Ports Authority Thursday morning. The number of rail moves marks an increase of 122% from a year ago when operations were ramping up.
Inland Port Dillon opened on April 16, 2018, with a ceremonial ribbon-tearing by the two cargo container moving cranes at the site.
The ports authority handled 210,542 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs) at the Wando Welch and North Charleston container terminals in July, up 5% from the year prior. As measured by the total number of boxes handled, the ports authority moved 119,700 pier containers in July, up about 5% from a year ago.
“We accomplished so much in fiscal year 2019, including record cargo volumes and rail moves,” South Carolina Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “We are excited to see fiscal year 2020 starting off so strong. Our entire maritime community — especially those working our terminals and running our operations — make these achievements possible.”
Inland Port Greer had its second-busiest month and strongest July ever with 15,338 rail moves, up 57% from this time last year.
“In fiscal 2020, we will work to grow our cargo volumes, particularly with increased retail cargo and distribution center presence, to support our ongoing infrastructure projects,” Newsome said. “In 2021, we will have the deepest harbor on the East Coast and the Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. Terminal — the only new container terminal in the U.S. — will open in North Charleston.”
South Carolina Ports Authority, established by the state's General Assembly in 1942, owns and operates public seaport and intermodal facilities in Charleston, Dillon, Georgetown and Greer. As an economic development engine for the state, Port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion annual economic activity.
South Carolina is soon to be home to the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet.