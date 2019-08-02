FLORENCE, S.C. – Duke Energy Progress customers could see their bills drop by around $3 per month at the beginning of next year.
Duke Energy Progress, according to a media advisory issued Friday afternoon, proposed decreases to residential charges for programs saving energy and money for customers to the South Carolina Public Service Commission.
Duke has several programs that reduce energy consumption and resulting costs through energy-efficiency programs and assistance for low-income customers. These programs helped customers collectively save more than 210 million kilowatt hours of electricity in the Carolinas in 2018.
On Aug. 1, Duke made its annual filing with the South Carolina Public Service Commission to recover the costs of implementing these programs.
The total monthly effect of the rate change for a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month is a decrease from $128.76 to $125.43, or $3.33. For nonresidential customers, the effect will vary based on the opt-out elections made by the customer.
If approved by the public service commission, the new rates will become effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The charge is based on a true-up of actual costs for energy efficiency programs in 2018, plus Duke is forecasting lower costs in 2020 because of improved technology and lower participation in the programs.
The charge covers the cost of implementing energy-efficiency programs and providing incentives to help customers take control of their energy usage and save money. To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SaveEnergy.
Duke Energy Progress serves about 169,000 customers in the northeastern part of South Carolina, including Darlington, Florence and Sumter counties. It is a subsidiary of Duke Energy.