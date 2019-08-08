FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will host a Community Healthcare Update Breakfast on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Florence Center.
The chamber typically hosts two legislative breakfast information sessions each year at which three representatives are asked to speak about what is happening in their area of government, said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
“We do one in the fall and one early spring,” he said. “This time we decided that we would have the program positioned toward our area’s largest business category: medical and health care.”
“The hospitals employ thousands just in Florence County, not including their satellite locations throughout the region,” Miller said. “Along with their growing services, we also have many other medical service providers in the region that are substantial contributors to our employment base. Altogether we have a very large category of employment that has the responsibility of medical services for most of a seven-county area. It seems logical to ask our health care leaders what is happening today that is critical to health care advancement and what does the future hold in each of their respective operations.”
The speakers for the program:
>> Kyle Baxter, chief operating officer at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
>> Donna Isgett, senior vice president at McLeod Health.
>> Carl M. Humphries, chief executive officer at HopeHealth.
Each will touch on what’s new on the health care horizon and discuss today’s trend in area health services.
Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. The program will begin at 8 a.m.
The program is open to the community and all area business leaders. It is being made possible by First Reliance Bank and Signature Wealth Strategies.
Breakfast tickets and registration are $20 per person and available by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 843-665-0515 or by using the registration link on the chamber's website at flochamber.com/events.