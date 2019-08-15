FLORENCE, S.C. – “Project Can Can” is expected to result in the creation of 200 more jobs in Florence County.
An ordinance approving economic development incentives for the project, the latest economic development project to have been given a code name for use by the Florence County Council, was declared introduced by the Florence County Council at its monthly meeting Thursday.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution designating the project as an economic development project that can receive a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement.
The company has requested, according to the resolution, and the county desires to provide a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for a term of 30 years that includes a fixed assessment ratio of 6% with a millage rate of 347.1 mills, which is the millage rate effective at the project as of June 30.
The resolution indicates that the company is considering an expansion of its existing manufacturing facility through construction and the purchase of buildings, furnishings, fixtures, apparatus, and equipment which will result in an investment of approximately $50 million and the creation and maintenance of 1,000 full-time jobs in the county.
The resolution also notes that the 1,000 jobs are 200 more jobs than the company has currently agreed to maintain.
The company does not have to be identified until third reading, likely in October.
According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, there is one company in Florence County with 5,000-9,999 employees: McLeod Health. McLeod Regional Medical Center and MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, listed as Carolinas Hospital System, have between 1,000 and 4,999 employees. Smurfit-Stone Container Corp and the South Carolina Department of Disabilities have between 500 and 999 employees, according to the website.
Honda of South Carolina, based in Timmonsville, is not listed on the survey. However, other sources indicate the company has around 1,000 workers.
McCall Farms’ website describes its cannery as employing around 800 people.