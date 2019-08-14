FLORENCE, S.C. – The Hampton Inn and Suites Florence -North I-95 was filled with music and a large gathering of Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce members on Wednesday night.
They were attending the chamber Business After Hours hosted by the Hampton Inn and Suites. The hotel is at 1735 Stokes Road.
Chamber members enjoyed food, music and fellowship.
Prizes were awarded at the end of the evening. Julie Cord was the recipient of a new 55-inch television. Other gifts include gift certificates, gift baskets, grill and more. Guests took a tour of the hotel as a way to participate in the prizes.
The hotel is at Exit 164 on I-95, less than three miles from the city center. It has 136 rooms.
For more information about the chamber and its events, contact the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce at 843-665-0515.