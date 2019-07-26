FLORENCE, S.C. – Psychiatrist Robert Bauer, MD/Ph.D., has joined the HopeHealth Behavioral Health Services staff.
Bauer serves patients at HopeHealth on East Palmetto Street in Florence.
He earned his doctorate from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, received a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and did his undergraduate work at the University of Heidelberg, Germany. He completed his internship and residency with Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University in Saint Louis.
Bauer is a member of the American Psychiatric Association and is board eligible in psychiatry. He speaks English and German.