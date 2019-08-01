FLORENCE, S.C. — With much celebration, a host of supporters and a live radio remote broadcast, On The Go cut the ribbon and joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.
Owned and operated by Johnny and George Rishmawi, the shiny new convenience store is on Alligator Road near the intersection with Knollwood Road.
"We like the location and we thought it was a nice place to put a nice store for the community," Johnny Rishmawi said.
In addition to gas, a spacious parking lot and other features usually found at convenience stores, there is more.
"Our kitchen is breakfast, lunch and dinner every single day from 5:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.," Richmawi said. "We cook home cooking country food — fried chicken and pork chops and barbecue ribs and meatloaf. We cook different food every day."
The store is open 24/7.